WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted 7-0 to approve $3 million for phase 3 of the city’s aquatic master plan.

The plan calls for rehabilitating College Hill Pool and building two splash pads at Planeview and Harrison Parks. Most of the improvements at College Hill will go to replace the pool filtration system.

The remaining funds would be used to rehabilitate the existing pool houses at Orchard, Evergreen, Minisa, McAfee, Linwood, Edgemoor, Aley, Boston, and College Hill.