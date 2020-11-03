Wichita City Council approves agreement with KDOT on North Junction project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted 7-0 to approve an agreement and budget with the Kansas Department of Transportation on the North Junction project.

The I-135/K-96/K-254/I-235 interchange was built nearly 50 years ago. The interchange carries almost 100,000 vehicles each day with future projected counts of over 160,000 vehicles per day, including just under 16,000 trucks.

KDOT is overseeing the design and right-of-way acquisition for a Gold Phase of the interchange that addresses the main safety and congestion concerns.

The construction cost estimate is $30,220,000. The 25% local match is $7,555,000 and is split evenly between the city and Sedgwick County. The city’s preliminary estimated cost is $3,777,500.

