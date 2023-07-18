WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve the design, remodel, expansion and project budget increase for the Carl G. Brewer Community Center at McAdams Park. The center was constructed in 1958 and renamed after the former Wichita mayor in 2021.

The building will be expanded by 24,000 square feet and include another gym, stage, dining, meeting and kitchen space. The new facility will also have some art telling the story of Brewer, who died in 2020.

Carl G. Brewer Community Center images

The budget increased by $3.7 million beyond the estimated $10 million due to inflation over the last two years and the project’s scope. Some challenges that contributed to the higher cost: working with Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding the existing floodplain area designated within the park and working around existing building constraints.

“Staff anticipates the project costs will be offset with contributions from a private donor to include a 0% loan for up to four years, which is really kind of a great opportunity for us,” said Troy Houtman, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Wichita. “Total estimated project cost is estimated at $13.7 million. $10 million was already initiated. The additional $3.7 million needed to expand the project scope and increase costs due to inflation.”

Houtman says $700,000 will be utilized from the existing Capital Improvement Program funds for fire protection, alarms and roof replacement. The proposed CIP budget will include the remaining $3 million in funding.

Council Member Bryan Frye questioned Houtman on the loan a private donor is making and if it is for the total $13.7 million or the original $10 million budgeted.

“It is my understanding it is the $10 million amount because I don’t think we discussed with the donor that additional dollars. What that will save us is the interest over the period of four years on that initial $10 million,” Houtman responded.

Houtman added that the donor is not interested in having any sponsorship or naming in the facility.

Council Member Jeff Blubaugh raised concerns about the cost but, in the end, supported the project.

“Since I have been on council, I have seen so much grow in that area. Through everything that has happened over at League 42 and what we have done with the pool over there,” Blubaugh said. “I will be supportive of this because if we don’t do it now, I don’t see this as ever happening.”

The approval was needed to move forward with construction bids on the center.

“I’m really excited about this project,” said Council Member Brandon Johnson. “I know the community will benefit. Those images are awesome. I’m grateful for the opportunity to vote on this in honor of the former mayor.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2024.