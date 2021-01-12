Wichita City Council approves design and construction contract for Riverfront Stadium sports museum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 to approve a design and construction contract for the sports museum at Riverfront Stadium.

Eby Construction was selected for the project. According to the contract, the design work has to be done by June 1, 2021, with completion by Minor League Baseball Opening Day 2022.

During the design-build project, $600,000 was set aside to complete the design and construction of the museum space. Funding is available within the $77 million approved by the council in October 2018 for the stadium.

The National Baseball Congress Baseball Foundation to collect and document memorabilia for the new museum.