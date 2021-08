WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve a design concept for adding bike lanes on North Broadway.

The plan would add bike lanes on both sides of Broadway from 13th Street to 21st Street. In addition, the street would be converted from four lanes to three lanes for traffic. It includes a designated turn lane. The street will also be resurfaced.

The concept was also approved by the Wichita Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Board and District 6 Advisory Board.