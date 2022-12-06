WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved a five-year letter of intent for $527 million in industrial revenue bonds (IRBs) for Textron Aviation. The vote was 7-0.

Textron builds, sells and services aircraft for Cessna and Beechcraft and has three campuses in Wichita.

The bonds would help Textron with entrance improvements, create a training center and build a larger parts and distribution center.

“The bonds are a transaction that is utilized to provide a sales tax exemption on anything that they would acquire that would be subject to sales tax exemption. That could be parts for building buildings. That could also be on any of the machinery or equipment, furniture and fixtures that they would be acquiring that would be subject to a sales tax,” said Tim Goodpasture, City of Wichita economic development analyst.

Textron employs approximately 9,300 people in the Wichita area, and the company projects adding as many as 500 new jobs.

Also, the Council approved selling a piece of property northwest of the Hyatt located in the 400 block of W. Waterman for $217,440. The vote was 7-0.

The Hyatt wants to expand the hotel to extend the meeting, restaurant and exhibition spaces to support convention business.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for improvements to the river and A. Price Woodard Park.

The Council voted 7-0 to pass a new three-year contract for firefighters. The contract runs from 2023 to 2025 and covers just over 450 employees.

The Wichita Firefighters IAFF Local 135 approved the contract in November, which includes pay increases and adds another holiday.

City staff reviewed the contract and recommended that council members approve it.