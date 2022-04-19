WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Further development will soon be taking place around Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium.

Following a two-hour discussion, the Wichita City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve an agreement with two developers (Wichita Riverfront LP and EPC Real Estate Group, LLC) on three parcels around Riverfront Stadium.

The development would happen on land north of Maple, right by the stadium and on both sides of McLean Boulevard.

Riverfront development (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

The project will include a mix of multi-story hospitality, retail, and office space. The city says the following have been incorporated into the development agreement.

Construct a full service, upscale hotel of not less than six floors and consisting of approximately 160 rooms

Construct two office buildings with approximately a combined 88,970 square feet and approximately 31,125 square feet of ground-floor retail

Construct a parking structure consisting of approximately 283 spaces

Construct certain public riverbank improvements located approximately between Texas and Maple Street alignments The Development has been awarded $5,000,000 in State BASE (ARPA) funding for public riverfront improvements

Meet certain Project Milestones, including the following: Project commencement by July 7, 2022 Completion by July 7, 2024









Riverfront development (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

The City agrees to offer the benefits summarized below:

Tax Increment Financing $8,683,400 in TIF pay-as-you-go financing for the construction of a parking garage and other TIF-eligible site infrastructure Pay-as-you-go puts risk on developer The TIF funds will secure a garage parking easement for free public parking for weekday evenings and all day on the weekends

Provide Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB) for the office buildings Estimated exemption value of $906,500

The City and Developer will coordinate to design the riverfront improvements

The City agrees that as long as the developer remains compliant with the development agreement amendment, it will provide those benefits.

After hearing from citizens for and against the development, the council voted to offer their support.

“This was always the end goal, building revenue-producing density around a world-class facility to attract investment and talent. Obviously, COVID derailed that,” Councilmember Bryan Frye said. “This amendment with expanded project scope allows the stadium district to accelerate and generate so we could potentially celebrate retiring bonds early.”

“The development around the world-class stadium is what is exciting. It was really the reason I made the baseball vote was because I wanted to see the West Bank explode and just grow and to be more attractive for people to come down to enjoy the river,” Vice-Mayor Becky Tuttle said.