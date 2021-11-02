Wichita City Council approves police department renovations at City Hall, repairs for 42-inch water main

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted unanimously on several items at Tuesday’s meeting.

Wichita Police Department renovations at City Hall

The council voted 7-0 to approve a project budget of $575,000 to renovate the fifth and sixth floors of the police department at City Hall. The department said those floors had not been renovated for many years, and the workspace is outdated, inefficient, and not configured for 21st-century police operations.

Proposed improvements include enhancing customer service by enlarging and separating areas where residents, witnesses, and victims can interact with investigators. Additional staff workstations will enhance staff spacing and avoid the need for multiple staff to share office space. In addition, interview rooms, breakrooms, and conference rooms will be improved and updated or created.

The expansion and enhancement of these areas will be accomplished by repurposing the obsolete police lab and the large portion of the police records section previously used for outdated paper files.

Repairs for 42-inch water main break

The council voted 7-0 to approve the costs of repairing a 42-inch water main break that caused a boil water advisory in the city. The estimated cost is $250,000. The water transmission main constructed in 1969 ruptured on Oct. 7.

City staff recommended conducting a condition assessment on the remaining pipe in this immediate area. The assessment will include an evaluation of the existing line and soil around it.