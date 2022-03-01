WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council is asking for millions of dollars to help the Wichita Fire Department (WFD). The SAFER Grant would add somewhere between 36 and 39 firefighters to WFD’s staff.

The additional staff would be added to two brand new ladder truck companies as well as supplement other ladder companies that are currently running with a three-person crew.

“It’d be the added bonus that we’re really needing to continue to serve the citizens as we’re accustomed to and making the efforts to make sure that we have everybody safe,” WFD Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said.

While going from three to four firefighters on a truck doesn’t sound like a huge difference, it makes an impact.

“There’s been numerous studies, three firefighters versus four firefighters on a truck company,” Ocadiz said. “And to be able to just have that additional firefighter who is able to assist and take on a fire ground scene.”

For members of the local firefighter’s union, IAFF Local 135, they’re cautiously optimistic about the grant.

Ted Bush, IAFF Local 135’s president, said that “grants are always a start, a springboard for things down the road. Obviously, we need new positions.”

But, for Bush, whether the grant is approved or not, questions remain.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says regardless of the decision, the city is prepared.

“That would be great, that’d be saving the city some money in the long run, but we have set money aside in our budgeting with the anticipation of scaling up our fire department and putting more boots on the ground when it comes to firefighters,” Whipple said.

FEMA will select the winners for this grant by the end of May. The money would be awarded before the end of September.