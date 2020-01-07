Wichita City Council approves sales tax that will help pay for new baseball stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to pass the ordinance establishing the Multi-Sport Stadium Community Improvement District (CID).

It is a 2% sales tax that will help cover the cost of the stadium. It will be in effect for 22 years. It includes areas west and east of the Arkansas River.

A map below shows the area that will be impacted.

“It is not a citywide tax, it is just a tax on the footprint, as you saw on the map that is pretty much around the ballpark,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell. “It was approved so that we can start collecting that tax to potentially use it for what it was intended for, to pay off various bonds of the ballpark, amenities that are going to be down there.”

Here is a map of the area that will be impacted by the CID.



This includes some small businesses in Delano. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/7qYQXdowto — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) January 7, 2020

Some people said they fear local businesses will suffer from the sales tax hike.

“I have a concern about property tax money being used to facilitate this private development,” said Karl Peterjohn, former Sedgwick County commissioner.

But, city leaders said only future developments will really feel the impact.

“The future businesses would only be in the footprint of what the developers are bringing,” said Longwell. “So, they’re the ones who are being impacted.”

According to officials, the city will get the first $10 million from the sales tax to help pay for the stadium. The next $30 million will go to developers and after that, the two will split the money evenly.

More concerns surround the speed at which the ordinance was passed, but Longwell said it was done in a declaration of emergency to fall in line with the New Year.

“We need a fair level playing field for everyone and not special benefits for the special few who have city hall connections,” said Peterjohn.

Along with the CID, star bonds, tax increment financing (TIF), and other bonds will be used to offset the stadium cost.

Some still remain skeptical about the success of future projects.

“All these projects are overpromised and underperformed,” said Craig Gabel, resident.

Longwell said he predicts it will be a good thing for the future of Wichita.

“No one is flocking down there to use it,” said Longwell. “You have to give them a reason and you have to give them the amenities to encourage that.”

Other concerns that were brought up included the change in mayor that will take place during this project, but Mayor-elect Brandon Whipple is up-to-date on the steps of the projects and was present at the city council meeting.

Longwell said he doesn’t believe the change in mayor will have much impact on the decisions of this project that is already in place.

City leaders said signage will be added to the developments once they’re complete to inform shoppers about the tax increase.

The city council’s decision will go to the state next and if approved, the tax increase will go into effect on April 1, just days before opening day of the Wichita Wind Surge.

