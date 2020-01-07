Wichita City Council approves stadium CID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to pass the ordinance establishing the Multi-Sport Stadium Community Improvement District.

It is a 2% sales tax that will help cover the cost of the stadium. It will be in effect for 22 years. It includes areas west and east of the Arkansas River.

A map below shows the area that will be impacted.

“It is not a citywide tax, it is just a tax on the footprint, as you saw on the map that is pretty much around the ballpark,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell. “It was approved so that we can start collecting that tax to potentially use it for what it was intended for, to pay off various bonds of the ballpark, amenities that are going to be down there.”

Here is a map of the area that will be impacted by the CID.



This includes some small businesses in Delano. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/7qYQXdowto — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) January 7, 2020

