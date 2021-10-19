Wichita City Council could approve Clapp Golf Course master plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The future of Clapp Golf Course is up for a vote today in the Wichita City Council.

The course is located at 4611 E. Harry and was closed in 2019 because it wasn’t making any money. Instead, leaders decided to turn it into a multi-purpose park.

The city received seven proposals and selected Confluence Design Group to provide design services to develop a plan on Feb. 18, 2020. The council reviewed the plan in a workshop on July 27, 2021.

Confluence has outlined a Phase I plan for the 2023 and 2024 funding, not to exceed the $5,039,284 in total project costs. Phase I improvements will consist of partial demolition, grading and utility extension to accommodate the new entry drive and parking lot. A year-round pavilion, restrooms, a playground and a splash pad will be constructed as funding allows.

The city council would approve additional design funding down the line.