WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita voters are choosing a Wichita City Council District 4 seat in 2023.

Here are the latest Wichita City Council District 4 seat election results:

A seat in Wichita City Council District 4 is opening because the current Wichita City Council Member representing District 4, Jeff Blubaugh, announced he would be will be stepping down on January 1. He says he plans to run for the Sedgwick County Commission in 2024.

Due to too many candidates running for the Wichita City Council District 4 seat, a primary election was required.

(KSN graphic)

People who voted in the Aug. 1 primary election are whittling down the Wichita City Council District 4 race to just two candidates.

The two people left in the Wichita City Council District 4 seat race will go up against each other in the November general election.

To see all primary election results, click here.