Wichita City Council gets a first look at next year’s budget

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council took its first look at next year’s city budget Tuesday morning.

It comes after months of input from city leaders and the public.

Some highlights of the budget include an increase for the Wichita police and fire department. It also includes an increase to street and park maintenance and the city’s aquatic plan.

Back in June, KSN told you Wichitans ranked public safety as their top funding priority. This was through the city’s online budget simulator.

The mill levy rate would not increase.

The public will be invited to give feedback before council members on August 6. The city will adopt the budget August 13.

