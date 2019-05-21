Wichita City Council gives King of Freight the go ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The plan to have a new tenant at the old Gander Mountain store is a go. King of Freight wants to renovate the building into office space.

Under an agreement with the City of Wichita, the company will have to create 400 jobs in five years and maintain them for a decade. King of Freight has approximately 535 employees in Wichita and is in a phase of rapid expansion. The average salary is $50,000.

City council members passed the plan unanimously.

“We’re getting jobs. We’re getting some high-paying job staying in the community,” said James Clendenin, Wichita City Council member. “And a company that I believe is looking to continue to expand.”