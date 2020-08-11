Watch Live: Wichita City Council discusses budget, other items

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will be discussing the new budget and mask ordinance during today’s city council meeting.

Citizens gather at Century II for the Wichita City Council meeting on August 11, 2020. (KSN News)

Outside of Century II, a Back to Blue rally is being held to support Wichita officers. There have been calls to defund the Wichita Police Department. Under the proposal, there is an increase for police to adjust for new hires, wages, pensions and IT costs.

Back the Blue rally being held outside of Century II in support of police. (KSN Photo)
Back the Blue rally being held outside of Century II in support of police. (KSN Photo)

