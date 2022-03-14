WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several Wichita City Council members are in Washington, D.C. for the National League of Cities this week.

“We are getting great ideas, and our goal is to bring those home,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Whipple says this is not a mini vacation.

“There is not a competitive company in the world that does not do executive training,” said Whipple. “There are folks who might say, ‘well, you are taking a trip to D.C., right?’ We are in a conference room literally all day long learning to get the most out of AARPA funds and the American Rescue Plan.”

Whipple and some on the city council say this is a great way to learn more about how to find federal funding and bring it home. It’s also a chance to talk to other cities about what works.

“What’s working and what’s not with their programming,” said Whipple. “A lot of times, the programs that we buy into as elected officials are really great programs on paper, but in practice, there might be some unintended consequences. So opportunities like this conference allow us to actually have those conversations with people from other cities so we can learn from their mistakes.”

Councilmember Brandon Johnson says they are able to set up meetings to find out what works in other cities with everything from spending to homelessness and other issues.

“I’ve been talking with fellow council members from across the country about what we are doing in Wichita and what we are doing around the challenges when it comes to mental health,” said Johnson. “We look at the challenges of equity, and we talked about unpaved roads. What are other cities doing? Who is doing what in mental health? What’s working? What’s not working? What can we do better? Right before this, I was just talking with the mayor of Baltimore about what they’re doing in food deserts and what we can learn from that. And I’m trying to get a meeting set with him next week to talk about that virtually.”

Whipple says the cost of air travel and hotel rooms for the council is worth it for the ideas and potentially getting more business from other cities.

“That’s the goal ultimately,” said Whipple. “Get Wichita into a better position to get more jobs here.”