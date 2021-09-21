Wichita City Council votes to have privately owned management run Century II

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Tuesday, the Wichita City Council voted to hand over control of Century II to ASM Global, a private company.

The vote Tuesday afternoon, however, left some people who attended the meeting with several questions.

“Without the public input and public buy-in, you don’t have the transparency that is needed to build the public trust,” said someone against the vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

“ASM is a well-known facility that has been successful in multiple markets, including our own city,” said a spokesperson with the Music Theater of Wichita.

ASM will be in charge of the maintenance and booking of the convention center.

“This is doing what they want. They want the space activated, and this will make it happen,” said Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The city approving a five-year partnership with the company despite some confusion from those who wanted more information.

“I felt like we needed to take more time to talk to our stakeholders who really utilize Century II and really get back into the details and get that information out before we made a decision,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

“How can you vote on this and make a decision in a week that is incredible,” said Celeste Racette, a chairperson for Save Century II.

Racette said she wasn’t able to read the contract until Monday night.

“There are other stakeholders besides save Century II that didn’t get to ask questions that didn’t get to see the contract because they were still working on it,” said Racette.

ASM said it plans to invest up to $400,000 into Century II over the 5-year contract with the City of Wichita.