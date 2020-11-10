City moves forward on lowering speed limits on 5 different streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council is moving forward with lowering speed limits on five different streets across Wichita.

The city plans to place signage warning drivers of the impending change in the next two weeks. It comes after a study showing changes to traffic patterns in those areas.

Here are the streets that would be impacted.

hour (mph) to proposed 30 mph. Harry Street, from 127th Street East to 159th Street East: Reduction from existing 55 mph to proposed 40 mph.

existing 50 mph to proposed 45 mph, and reduction east of 151st Street West from existing 50 mph to proposed 40 mph. McLean Boulevard, from Maple Street to Douglas Avenue: Reduction from existing 35 mph to 30

mph. Ridge Road, from 37th Street North to K-96: Reduction from existing 45 mph to proposed 40 mph

