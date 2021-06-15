Wichita City Council passes first reading of non-discrimination ordinance during a heated meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday on the first reading of a non-discrimination ordinance with enforcement provisions.

The provisions were drafted with the help of Equality Kansas.

The second reading of the ordinance will go before the city council on July 6, 2021, and be placed under unfinished business on the agenda. At that time, changes still could be made to the ordinance.

During the meeting, the discussion became heated between several council members and the mayor on the ordinance procedures and handling. Many expressed concern over enforcement and how rushed it was.

The council members that voted in favor of moving ahead were Mayor Brandon Whipple, Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson and council members Becky Tuttle and Cindy Claycomb

Council members that voted against were Jared Cerullo, Bryan Frye, and Jeff Blubaugh.

Equality Kansas tweeted about the passage of ordinance.

