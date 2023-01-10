Wichita City Council Member Mike Hoheisel is administered the oath for vice mayor on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Courtesy: Wichita City Council Youtube)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted on the new vice mayor for the City of Wichita on Tuesday.

Council Member Bryan Frye nominated Council Member Mike Hoheisel for the position. Council Member Becky Tuttle seconded it.

Mike Hoheisel (City of Wichita)

There were no other members nominated. The council voted 7-0 to approve Hoheisel for the position.

Following the appointment, a judge administered the oath of office.

Then, Mayor Brandon Whipple presented former Vice Mayor Becky Tuttle with a Keeper of the Plains statue for her service the past year.

Each year, a member serves a one-year term in the rotating position, which City Council members vote on.