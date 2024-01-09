WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted on a new vice mayor for 2024 at Tuesday’s meeting.

Maggie Ballard (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

Council Member Mike Hoeheisel nominated Maggie Ballard. Council Member Becky Tuttle seconded it. There were no other members nominated.

The council voted 7-0 to approve Tuttle for the position. Following the appointment, a judge administered the oath of office.

Ballard spoke about her appointment.

“I’d just like to say thank you to my colleagues for their confidence in electing me as vice mayor for 2024. This is going to be a big year, and I’m ready to hit the ground running. I’m looking forward to this opportunity to serve Wichita in this capacity and being part of a leadership team with Mayor Wu,” Ballard said.

Mayor Lily Wu presented former Vice Mayor Hoeheisel a Keeper of the Plains statue for his service the past year.

Each year, a member serves a one-year term in the rotating position, which the city council votes on.

Other Wichita City Council business

The council voted 7-0 to approve the design concept for 143rd Street East from Kellogg to Harry. The project includes a five-lane roadway with a center turn lane, curb, improved storm sewers, a 10-foot wide multi-use path along the west side, and a six-foot wide sidewalk on the east side. The project will also include the reconstruction of the intersection at Harry Street. Construction is planned to begin in 2025.

Another item approved was the funding and design concept for the L.W. Clapp Park plan. Members voted 7-0 in favor. It will include bridge and creek improvements, an inclusive playground, and a dog park with an associated parking lot.

The last item discussed was the campaign finance ordinance passed during the Jan. 2 council meeting. New Council Member Dalton Glasscock had concerns about how the ordinance was passed. He made a motion to revisit the item at the Jan. 16 meeting. It was seconded by Becky Tuttle. Mayor Lily Wu, Council Members Becky Tuttle, Dalton Glasscock, and J.V. Johnston voted in favor. Council Members Brandon Johnson, Mike Hoheisel, and Maggie Ballard were against.