Wichita City Council seat remains unfilled after vote Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After five rounds of voting on Tuesday morning, the Wichita City Council seat to replace James Clendenin’s seat remains unfilled. Clendenin resigned on Dec. 31.

The five candidates vying for the seat are Jared Cerullo, Cindy Miles, Virgil Miller Jr., Joseph Shepard, and George Theoharis.

During the city council meeting, the council voted five times. None of the candidates had a majority of the votes of four needed. Another round of votes will happen at the next meeting on March 16. If a candidate doesn’t get a majority for that meeting, it will go to a third meeting for another set of five votes. The city ordinance states at that time if there isn’t a majority, a coin would be flipped.

Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh asked legal about a three-way tie? City legal staff said they would have to look into it since the ordinance doesn’t address it.

The votes as they stood in all five rounds:

Cindy Miles 1 (Vote from Claycomb)

Jared Cerullo 3 (Votes from Frye, Blubaugh, Tuttle)

Joseph Shepard 2 (Votes from Johnson, Whipple)