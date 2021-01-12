Wichita City Council selects a new vice mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council unanimously approved the city’s new vice mayor at Tuesday’s meeting.

Wichita councilman Brandon Johnson, District 1, was nominated by outgoing vice mayor Cindy Claycomb and approved by the council.

After the approval, a judge administered Johnson’s oath. The vice mayor will serve one year.

