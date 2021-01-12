WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council unanimously approved the city’s new vice mayor at Tuesday’s meeting.
Wichita councilman Brandon Johnson, District 1, was nominated by outgoing vice mayor Cindy Claycomb and approved by the council.
After the approval, a judge administered Johnson’s oath. The vice mayor will serve one year.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichita City Council selects a new vice mayor
- Alabama man in custody after Capitol riot violated bond by traveling to DC, investigators say
- Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
- Recovered Midwestern bird soars off endangered species list
- President Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ in nation over impeachment