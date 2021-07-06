Live: Wichita City Council taking up discrimination and drinking establishment ordinances during meeting today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council is taking up several items during Tuesday’s meeting.

The council will take up unfinished business in a proposed ordinance banning discrimination. The council passed it 4-3 during the first meeting, but they have changed it since then and it includes enforcements.

The proposed ordinance prohibits discrimination against persons because of their age, color, disability, familial status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin or ancestry, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other factor protected by law in the areas of:

Employment

Housing

Public Accommodations

The proposed ordinance would make the City of Wichita an enforcing agency with the authority to investigate complaints of discrimination alleged to have occurred within the city limits and to issue civil penalties of up to $2,000 for violations if complaints could otherwise be resolved. If someone feels discriminated against, they have 60 days to file a complaint with the City Clerk.

The council will also look at amendments to the city’s regulation of alcohol and cereal malt beverages (CMB) and create a new classification of the drinking establishment license for large-capacity venues.

The proposed ordinance will look at Kansas House Bill No. 2137, which was signed into law, and amends several state statutes pertaining to the regulation of alcoholic liquor and CMB and requires similar ordinance amendments to bring the city code into compliance with state law

Another proposal would create a new classification of a drinking establishment. The proposal allows persons under 21 years of age to attend events on the premises of a licensed drinking establishment without the business obtaining the 30% food sales as required by the current code.

The proposed amendments:

Revise certain definitions pertaining to both alcoholic liquor and CMB in the City Code which have been amended by House Bill No. 2137. Expand the time limit for retail Sunday sales of alcoholic liquor and CMB from noon to

8:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Allow liquor-by-the-drink licensees (Class A and B clubs and all drinking

establishments) to sell CMB for consumption on the premises without a separate license

to do so. Allow retail liquor stores, drinking establishments, and Class A and B clubs to sell beer

and CMB for consumption off the premises in refillable and sealable containers until 11:00

p.m. Previously only microbreweries were allowed to make such sales. Allows beer, CMB, wine and mixed drinks to be sold “to go” by licensed establishments if

placed in sealed containers. This extends on a permanent basis the provisions of Governor

Kelly’s emergency order issued during the COVID shutdown. Allows alcohol caterers and the holders of temporary permits to sell CMB without a

separate license. Allows removal of unconsumed CMB from the premises of a club or drinking

establishment either in the original container or no longer in the original unopened

container under the same conditions as certain alcoholic liquor can now be removed from

the same premises. Allows clubs, drinking establishments, caterers and temporary permit holders to sell certain

mixed drinks in pitchers and defined the terms “mixed alcoholic beverage” and “pitcher.” Allows persons who are not residents of Kansas and corporations that are not organized

under the laws of the State of Kansas to hold a liquor license. Allows persons who are not residents of Kansas and Sedgwick County to hold a license to

sell CMB. Allows spouses of law enforcement officers to hold a liquor license. Allows Class A clubs to enter into contracts to host special events allowing the serving of

alcoholic liquor to non-members with 48 hours advance notification to the State. Allows drinking establishment and hotels to temporarily extend their licensed premises

onto public streets, sidewalks or alleys during a special event provided that the event is

approved by ordinance or resolution of the City Council and the public street, sidewalk or

alley is closed to motor vehicle traffic. Allows the serving of samples of alcoholic liquor and CMB by temporary permit holders. Creates Section 4.16.158 of the City Code setting forth the rules for removal of alcoholic

liquor and CMB from the licensed premises of a club or drinking establishment making

these provisions easier to locate by persons consulting the City Code. Creates Section 4.16.140 of the City Code defining a new license category, “Drinking

Establishment/Large Capacity Venue.” This proposed license category allows persons

under 21 years of age to be on the premises of qualifying venues for certain entertainment

regardless of the percentage of food sold by the establishment. Requirements for such

venues are:

A capacity of at least 850 persons

The venue provides entertainment and has a permanent stage

Minors 18 to 21 years of age may be on the premises until midnight on any given night; minorsunder 18 years of age are allowed on the premises until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights and until 11:00 p.m. on all other nights

Shows extending past midnight will be open to patrons over 21 years of age only

A formal system for checking IDs of patrons

Video surveillance and mandatory training of employees

Crowd management measures, security and an orderly closing process

Advance notification of the Wichita Police Department for events where patrons under 21 will be allows on the premises or when attendance of over 500 persons is expected

Another topic the city will take up is proposals to develop a plot of land near Kellogg and Webb Road. Phil Ruffin is offering $8.7 million to take the land where the former K-Mart and Michaels used to be and turn it into an entertainment hotspot.



