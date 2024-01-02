WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council has voted on an ordinance that gets tough on landlords who retaliate against tenants by evicting them. The city began looking into the issue of retaliatory evictions in 2022 after some renters complained that their landlords had kicked them out for complaining about living conditions.

The council considered an ordinance in November but delayed it to get more feedback from residents. The feedback prompted some changes to the proposed ordinance.

On Tuesday, before the city council voted on the ordinance, City Council member Brandon Johnson requested a couple more changes.

He asked that staff amend the ordinance to include a minimum fine of $1,000 in addition to a maximum fine of $2,500.

Johnson also wanted to make it easier for renters to find out if a landlord has violated the ordinance. He asked that staff amend the ordinance to say that violators be listed on the Wichita housing website for no less than two years.

The city council approved the changes and the ordinance in four separate votes. Each vote was 6-1. City Council member Jeff Blubaugh was the no-vote.

“I believe the retaliatory evictions are completely wrong,” he said. “Landlords should never retaliate against somebody. But I cannot be supportive of the ordinance because we are not addressing the issue that I hear a lot, and that is the property damage that’s done by tenants and houses just torn apart by someone that’s being evicted, and I feel like we need to address both issues.”

Johnson said that he appreciated Blubaugh’s perspective, but Johnson expressed concern for low-income tenants.

“They don’t have the resources to do anything, but a landlord has the resources,” he said. “They can go get attorneys. They can take legal action. That’s property damage. Some of them might be felony property damage. There’s way more things that stack up in favor of the landlord, and they typically have the resources to do so, whereas tenants don’t. That’s why we’re kind of going this route today.”

Blubaugh asked if state law already covers retaliatory evictions. Assistant City Manager Troy Anderson said it does, but the city ordinance takes the process further and establishes an administrative process.

“The proposed ordinance supplements state law by instituting fines for a conviction based on retaliatory eviction, has similar definitions to state law, also applies to manufactured mobile homes, and clearly identifies actions that are not retaliatory by a landlord,” Anderson said.

Click here to see the ordinance before Tuesday’s changes. Tuesday’s vote was on the first reading of the ordinance. The council will have to vote on it again at a second reading.