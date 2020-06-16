Wichita city council to approve new location for Linwood branch library

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In an effort to provide library services to southeast Wichita, the Wichita City Council will vote to approve a lease agreement to re-locate the Linwood Park Branch Library.

Currently located at Hydraulic and Mt. Vernon, the Linwood branch is located inside the Linwood Recreation Center.

The proposed location is a building in the northeast corner of the WSU Tech – South campus.

“It’s great in terms of adjacency for educational opportunities, it’s on two public transit routes, so it’s I think a great location, it will be easy to find, it’s an expanded space,” Cynthia Berner, director of libraries for Wichita Public Library said.

The current library branch location is 3,752 square feet. City council documents report the space is not optimally located to serve the public as it is undersized and lacks visibility.

The new location, at 4195 E. Harry, nears 7,000 square feet.

Currently, there are no library services in city council district 3. This was addressed in part of the library’s master plan approved last year.

“I think the wait’s been worth it, I think people will be thrilled to see what happens if we’re able to move forward and into this location,” Berner said.

If the council approves the lease agreement for the new space, the branch library could start moving materials as soon as early 2021.

