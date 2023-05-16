WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will consider rezoning an area northwest of Interstate 135 and 21st Street for Love’s truck stop.

The development would include a convenience store, RV hookups for overnight parking, electric car charging stations, a dog exercise area and a restaurant.

The applicant is proposing seven ground or pole signs throughout the campus that conform to the Wichita Sign Code standards for industrial zoning districts. The largest of these signs will be a 25-foot pole sign along East 21st Street listing fuel prices and other on-site uses. The other six signs will be a combination of directional and way-finding signage. Additionally, the applicant is also proposing an 80-foot pole sign with approximately 1,400 square feet of signage along the I-135 frontage.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission unanimously approved the project on April 27 after no members of the public spoke, but on May 8, District Advisory Board VI rejected the proposal after several members of the public spoke in opposition due to the proposed sign height and a negative impact to residents east of the I-135.

Council members will have the final say on the plan.