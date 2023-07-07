A big party bus filled with comfortable seats, and shiny bright floor for dancing and having fun.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has asked the Wichita City Council to implement regulations on party buses.

The city council previewed the possible regulations at its agenda review on Friday. The WPD says Wichita has experienced violent events, including “shootings, fights and disorderly conduct stemming from some party bus operators.”

The proposed ordinance creates a licensure system for entertainment transportation vehicles to conduct business.

WPD says this proposed system:

Applies only to buses that operate primarily in the City of Wichita. It does not apply to buses used for daycare, church, school or companies that take statewide tours;

Does not apply to taxis or limousines;

Requires passengers under 17 to be accompanied by an adult;

Bans use of alcohol on buses after 2:30 a.m.;

Bans consumption of alcohol after midnight if any persons under 21 are present on the vehicle; and

Creates a system in which the business license may be suspended or revoked if violations occur.

The license would last for 12 months, requiring an annual renewal for the at least seven operators police say are known to exist in Wichita.

Documents show the license would cover all vehicles in the fleet of the company. The license would not be able to be assigned, transferred, sold or given from one person or entity to another.

Applicants would be ineligible for the license if they have been convicted of a felony, prostitution, obscenity, or any crime of a sexual nature.