Wichita City Council to consider zoning changes for parking lot in College Hill neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will discuss zoning changes in a College Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.

Happiness Plaza located at Clifton and Douglas has a parking problem and developers want to change that.

The plaza is home to “The Belmont” which gains a lot of business in the evenings, forcing people to park on the street in the surrounding neighborhood.

A plan includes constructing a new parking lot where three historical homes currently stand just south of the business. All three properties are currently developed with houses constructed between 1900 and 1930.