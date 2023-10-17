WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council will discuss changes to the project plan around Riverfront Stadium at Tuesday’s meeting.

One of the changes would be to approve a special Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district in the Delano area. The TIF would be to fund site work, infrastructure and riverfront improvements, as well as parking for a new hotel and apartments. Without the TIF, the developer will be unable to

underwrite the development.

Any action today would be one step in the process, as a public hearing would be required before anything official happens.

To watch today’s meeting, click here. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at 455 N. Main.