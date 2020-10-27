Wichita City Council to hold special meeting Tuesday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “recent allegations against a City elected official.”

The Council went into executive session twice during a workshop this morning. Mayor Brandon Whipple chose to abstain from the sessions.

One of the council members, James Clendenin, is named in a lawsuit Whipple filed over an attack ad that was made while Whipple was running for mayor. Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and State Rep. Michael Capps are also named in the lawsuit.

Clendenin has said he did not know of the existence of the ad until after it was produced. It appeared that he did attend the executive sessions.

KSN will cover the special meeting at 4. Look for updates on KSN and KSN.com.

If you want to speak to the Council during the meeting, go to Rooms 101A or 101B at Century II, 225 W. Douglas, where the City has prepared a viewing room to allow for social distancing. Enter Century II at the south lobby between Century II and the Expo Hall.

Clendenin represents Wichita’s District 3. The District 3 Advisory Board (DAB) has announced a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. The meeting was called by a majority of the DAB members to discuss recent media reports about Clendenin.

The DAB meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed on the District 3 Facebook page.

