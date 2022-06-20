WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members are looking at what’s on the books Tuesday for marijuana and other penalties.

“There’s a lot of stuff still on the books, and we just need to make some updates,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. “For instance, we should be giving out tickets for folks who are committing adultery?”

That is still on the city ordinance, according to Whipple, but he and others point out that they will look specifically at marijuana on Tuesday.

“We are seriously asking should we be spending a lot of resources prosecuting adults over the age of 21 for personally utilizing a THC substance,” said Whipple. “If grandma is utilizing a THC product that she picked up from, literally, any state that surrounds Kansas, do we really want our officers going over there, charging her and giving her a ticket and taking her to court? And then having that plea-bargained down to like ten bucks which in many cases it does.”

Whipple also points out that while the city council will look at marijuana’s small use penalty on Tuesday, several questions still remain.

The council put marijuana decriminalization up for public ballot a few years ago, but the Kansas Attorney General’s Office rang in saying that Wichita, as a municipality, does not have the authority to decriminalize.

“So what we want to do now is look at resources and how we are using those,” said Whipple.

The council can direct the Wichita Police Department to look the other way on small marijuana use.

Some council members say another ordinance to be looked at on Tuesday will be criminal penalties on fentanyl test strips. Those are illegal in Kansas. But the city can instruct police to look the other way.

“And I think we do need to take some aggressive action,” said council member Jeff Blubaugh. “I’m not the one to put the seal of approval on legalization. But at the same time, we are losing the war real quick with fentanyl, so we’ve got to take measures to save lives.”

If council members decide to take action on city ordinances and banned substances, they could vote as early as Tuesday.