WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will take up a number of issues at Tuesday’s meeting. You can watch the full meeting beginning at 9 a.m. by clicking here.

The council approved the amendment of an ordinance relating to after-hours establishments by a vote of 7-0. In recent months, there has been an increase in violence at illegal after-hours clubs, including a shooting in October. The Wichita Police Department has not been enforcing the ordinance since a Kansas Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.

The next item on the agenda is the adoption of the Stadium Hotel Project Plan. The city will decide to change the TIF around Riverfront Stadium. The TIF would fund site work, infrastructure and riverfront improvements, and public parking for a new hotel, apartments and retail space. EPC Real Estate Group is planning the project.

Another item members will consider is an ordinance on retaliatory evictions. The council will consider fines of $250 up to $2,500 for landlords who evict tenants for complaining about living conditions.

The council will also consider approving an agreement by the City of Wichita and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5. The agreement would encourage the retention of current FOP members by authorizing a single bonus of $5,000. Council members are concerned about the need for about 100 additional police officers. It would cost the city $3.4 million.

The council will consider approving the Wichita Police Department Patrol West substation project and land purchase. USD 259 agreed to sell the City of Wichita land near Northwest High School for $450,000 for the new station. The current station, located at 661 N. Elder, has become obsolete, and more officers and staff are working there than the building was initially intended to serve.

The council will also consider rate increases for water and sewer services for 2024. If approved, the average residential user would see their bill increase by $3.63 monthly. The city says the rates are needed for ongoing maintenance and construction of water and sewer utilities. Significant projects impacting the rate are the new Northwest Water Facility project and the Biological Nutrient Removal project.

The council will also consider the winter shelter funding agreement, Redbud Trail design, and snow removal and heavy equipment replacements.