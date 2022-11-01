WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will be taking up park improvements at today’s meeting.

The Wichita Park and Recreation Department will be asking for $550,100 to improve the Seasons Venue, make landscape improvements, and fix roads and sidewalks at OJ Watson Park in the 3000 block of S. McLean.

The park is the city’s only fully staffed destination park with train rides, pony rides, pedal boats and mini golf.

If approved, the money would come from general obligation bonds.

Edgemoor Park, located at 5815 E. 9th, is also on the agenda. The Light Up Edgemoor group has been advocating for more pickleball courts.

The Wichita Park and Recreation Department will request converting two of the tennis courts under the lights into six more pickleball courts. The six current courts do not have lights.

If approved, taxpayers will not pay a dime. It will come from the Light Up Edgemoor group has raised $27,000 to go to the conversion. The Wichita Parks Foundation has committed to matching these funds, bringing the project total to $54,000.