Wichita City Council to talk incentives for small and midsized business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council approved development incentives and new guidelines to include more rewards for the city’s small and mid-sized businesses.

“While they may not be adding 500 jobs, they may only be adding 5 jobs,” said Scot Rigby, Dir. of Development Services. “But to them, that’s a significant expansion and we want to recognize that.”

It has been eight years since economic guidelines have been updated. The council is expected to focus on rewards, like tax abatements, for small and mid-sized businesses that make moves to expand even if their undertakings are relatively small.

Wichita City Council said it intends to update development economic incentives more frequently.

“Moving forward, as we rebound, let’s hope that we see not only great results from this,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple, “but also stay agile and make adjustments to this policy as needed.”

