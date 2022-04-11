WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Rising gas prices are bringing challenges to many people and businesses.

For some under contract, it’s putting them in a tight spot. The City of Wichita has several contracts with local businesses to maintain their grounds. Those crews pay for gas to travel to sites and to fuel their equipment.

One contractor says the price at the pump is significantly higher now than when they entered their contract.

“You are going from two something a gallon up to three something a gallon,” said Tracy Smith with Kansas Turfworx. “It definitely impacts because when you put gasoline in mowers every day and then you gotta drive around the city to 30 plus sites.”

Kansas Turfworx is entering its third year under contract with the City of Wichita.

“You’re making the same price when you made the contracts. It does definitely make a difference in your day-to-day travels and your business,” Smith explained.

Wichita’s City Council is looking to ease some of the burdens.



“We have private, small business, local contractors who go and make sure our grounds, stuff like parks, are kept up to speed. However, we know with the costs of gas that we are going to have to give them a little bit of a bump with the contracts,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

On Tuesday, City Councilmembers will vote to approve a 3% fuel surcharge to go to their contracted groundskeeper with the Parks and Recreation Department.

The increase would go in effect each week when the average cost of gas is more than $3.40 per gallon, based on AAA data.

“It puts contractors in a position where they can fulfill their duties without having to cut corners or really without having to take a loss,” Whipple explained.

“I’m grateful for any kind of relief on that gas price they’re willing to do. I’m very thankful for that,” Smith said.

If the vote passes, Whipple says it is expected to cost an additional $90,000 from the budget.