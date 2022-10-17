WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve rate and fee increases for water and sewer services.

The City says recommended rate adjustments for 2023 are 6.25% for water and 3% for sewer, for a combined rate adjustment of 4.95%.

Each year, the council is asked to approve rate adjustments needed to cover the cost of providing water and sewer to all.

The City says user fees were last updated in 2019 and are charged to those receiving incidental services such as new account registrations, industrial strength wastewater permits, and backflow prevention.

Two significant projects impacting the adjustments include the $553 million Northwest Water Facility (NWWF) project, the $357 million Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) project, as well as the other $448 million water and sewer projects in the Adopted 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Program.

If approved, the recommended rate adjustments and user fees will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted in the ordinance.