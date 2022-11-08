WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council unanimously voted to increase water and sewer rates on Tuesday.

The proposed rates for 2023 are 6.25% for water and 3% for sewer, for a combined rate adjustment of 4.95%.

The vote comes after the City Council voted back in October to put off the vote to learn more details on the increase and what the impact of the increase would be for customers who are on a fixed income.

It will break down monthly for customers as follows:

Each year, the council is asked to approve rate adjustments needed to cover the cost of providing water and sewer to all.

The City says user fees were last updated in 2019 and are charged to those receiving incidental services such as new account registrations, industrial strength wastewater permits, and backflow prevention.

Two significant projects impacting the adjustments include the $553 million Northwest Water Facility (NWWF) project, the $357 million Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) project, as well as the other $448 million water and sewer projects in the Adopted 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Program.