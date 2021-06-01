Wichita City Council votes 4-3 to approve STAR bonds for Topgolf

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita will soon be home to a Topgolf. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council voted 4-3 to approve STAR bonds for the project.

STAR bonds are a financing tool that allows Kansas municipalities to issue bonds to finance the development of major commercial, entertainment and tourism projects. The bonds are paid off through the sales tax revenue generated by the development.

The new Topgolf facility is a nearly $26 million project, including $10.2 million in STAR bond funding. It will be located in northeast Wichita near K-96 and Greenwich.

Topgolf said the facility will be a two-story, 52-bay concept, with a restaurant and meeting spaces. The company said it will be a family-friendly entertainment venue and would open in 2023.

The nearest Topgolf to Wichita is located in northern Oklahoma City and Overland Park.

A portion of the bonds, $1 million, will go to Stryker Sports for safety netting, showers and locker room improvements.

Mayor Brandon Whipple and council members Becky Tuttle, Bryan Frye and Cindy Claycomb voted in favor of the development. Brandon Johnson, Jeff Blubaugh and Jared Cerullo voted against it.

The city said they are not giving money to Topgolf.