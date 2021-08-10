Wichita City Council votes 7-0 on resolution supporting the extension of Amtrak services as infrastructure bill passes Senate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted on a resolution Tuesday supporting the extension of Amtrak service. The vote was 7-0.

Amtrak hasn’t had service in the city since 1979.

The proposal would extend the Heartland Flyer from its current Oklahoma City service into Wichita and Newton, connecting passengers to the current Southwest Chief.

“We are probably the closest we have been to seeing the return of Amtrak,” said council member Cindy Claycomb.

Claycomb added that rail service is important for attracting young people and cited Wichita State University as an example.

Meanwhile, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed the Senate and will move to the House, which could help Amrak’s extend rail service.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says this vote sends a strong message to our legislative leaders in Washington.

“We would be appreciative to be in the further plans to restore rail service here to Wichita, which would connect us down the corridor, in which Wichita State has targeted to attract and retain young talent but also to Texas, which I believe is a top 15 economy.”