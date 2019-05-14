Wichita City Council votes down Riverside cell tower

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members took action on proposed cell tower on Tuesday.

T-Mobile wanted to put in the 80 foot tower in North Riverside, but residents protested the plan saying it would decrease property values. The council voted down the proposal 5-2.

Councilmembers looked at the proposal in April and sent it back to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

“Some addition information came forward,” said Cindy Claycomb, Wichita City Council member who represents District 6. “We wanted to make sure that went back so that they could hear all that information and have a chance to review that before it came back to us.”

The applicant, Greg Ferris, proposed an 80-foot cell tower to go up at 18th and Woodland.

Staff reports show T-Mobile is experiencing capacity issues, when it comes to data streaming, at a tower located in Twin Lakes Shopping Center at 21st and Amidon.

Ferris found possible areas to build a cell tower, and the property owner at 18th and Woodland agreed to lease his area to Ferris, who would lease it to T-Mobile.

“This is a very historic, urban neighborhood. Sometimes there’s frustration that technology doesn’t catch up with that kind of a neighborhood,” said Claycomb.

She added that T-Mobile hasn’t shown any proof of the issues, but has had a few residents call about the capacity issues.