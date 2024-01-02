WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted 4-3 to amend the campaign finance ordinance.

The amendment prohibits candidates from accepting political contributions from foreign and domestic corporations and limited liability companies in City of Wichita elections. Other entities, such as sole proprietorships, professional associations, partnerships and PACs would continue to be permitted to make campaign contributions in City of Wichita elections.

The amendment is more restrictive than state campaign finance laws, and a violation would make it a misdemeanor. Penalties include fines of up to $2,500 and six months in jail.

Citizens who attended the meeting mostly voiced support for the measure.

However, some council members questioned the emergency status of the ordinance. Some wanted the vote to be pushed off to the next council, including its new members who will begin their terms next week.

Council members voting for the ordinance changes were Brandon Johnson, Maggie Ballard, Mike Hoheisel, and Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Council members Jeff Blubaugh, Bryan Frye and Becky Tuttle voted against the ordinance change.