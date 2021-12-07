Wichita City Council votes to approve water and sewer rate increases for 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to increase water and sewer rates.

The recommended rate adjustments for 2022 are 6.50% for water and 3% for sewer, for a combined rate adjustment of 5.13%.

CUSTOMER IMPACTS

Gallons per month 2021 Cost 2022 Cost Dollar Increase Residential Low 3,750 $52.03 $54.51 $2.48 Residential Mid 7,500 $76.92 $80.70 $3.77 Residential High 15,000 $145.27 $153.49 $8.22 Commercial 100,000 $754.52 $756.36 $31.84 Industrial 10,000,000 $67,758 $70,712 $2,953

The rate adjustments were made to help fund the ongoing operation and maintenance of water and sewer utilities.

Right now, work continues on the $524 million Northwest Water Facility and the $357 million Biological Nutrient Removal project.

The new rates will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and the adjustments are the same as those shared with the council since December 2019.