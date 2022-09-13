WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to reduce the penalties for people caught with marijuana or fentanyl test strips.

It was an issue that has been up for discussion in the past several months.

Fentanyl strips would no longer be classified as drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possession would be decriminalized in the city.

An average of 850 cases for illegal possession of marijuana are filed each year in municipal court.

Possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia would remain illegal under state law. Any charges for these crimes would need to be filed by the district attorney.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett spoke about the issue, saying prosecution of possession is not common.

“We don’t lock people up. Our jail and prisons in Kansas are not full, and anyone who tells you otherwise are not full of marijuana possessors, anyone who tells you otherwise is either lying to you, or they haven’t done their research,” Bennett said.

Once again, that motion passed by a vote of 5-2. The proposed ordinance changes must go through a second reading.

KSN’s Samantha Boring was at today’s meeting and will have more tonight on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.