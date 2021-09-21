Wichita City Council votes to rename McAdams Recreation Center after former Mayor Carl Brewer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to rename the McAdams Recreation Center as the Carl G. Brewer Community Center.

Last month, the council voted to use American Rescue Plan Funds to renovate the McAdams Recreation Center.

Carl Brewer was officially elected the first black mayor in Wichita. He served as mayor from 2007 to 2015. He also spent six years as a member of the city council.

During the meeting, current Mayor Brandon Whipple read a letter of support from Cathy Brewer, Carl’s wife.

Thank you for allowing my family additional time to discuss the Carl Brewer community center project. After being provided with the layout and explanation of the plans for this center, we agreed that the renaming and renovation of the recreation center would be a positive endeavor for the neighborhood and city. I understand that inside the community center will be an area set aside to honor Mr. McAdams for his service as well as my late husband and other individuals to play significant roles in the city of Wichita. Carl truly cared about Wichita and its citizens and especially those that live in disadvantaged areas. He worked hard to make sure these neighborhoods were not forgotten and were afforded the same amenities as everyone else.” Cathy Brewer

Emerson McAdams was a former city police officer who served 27 years as director of McKinley Park. McKinley Park was renamed in 1966 to honor McAdams.