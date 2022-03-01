WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will decide whether to outsource golf course management to Kemper Sports at Tuesday’s meeting.

The city says until the pandemic began in 2020, the city was losing money from the four-course system.

Arthur B. Sim Golf Course

2020 W. Murdock

2020 W. Murdock Auburn Hills Golf Course

443 S. 135th St. W.

443 S. 135th St. W. MacDonald Golf Course

840 N. Yale Ave

840 N. Yale Ave Tex Consolver Golf Course

1931 S. Tyler Rd

The city was even forced to close Clapp Golf Course in 2019.

Under the agreement, the city will pay Kemper $200,000 a year to operate the greens. According to city documents, Kemper projects to have $600,000 at season end to reinvest into the four courses and also intends to donate $10,000 annually to local youth golf organizations for three years.

The city says Kemper’s proposal offers several advantages over current operations: