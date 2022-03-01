WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will decide whether to outsource golf course management to Kemper Sports at Tuesday’s meeting.
The city says until the pandemic began in 2020, the city was losing money from the four-course system.
- Arthur B. Sim Golf Course
2020 W. Murdock
- Auburn Hills Golf Course
443 S. 135th St. W.
- MacDonald Golf Course
840 N. Yale Ave
- Tex Consolver Golf Course
1931 S. Tyler Rd
The city was even forced to close Clapp Golf Course in 2019.
Under the agreement, the city will pay Kemper $200,000 a year to operate the greens. According to city documents, Kemper projects to have $600,000 at season end to reinvest into the four courses and also intends to donate $10,000 annually to local youth golf organizations for three years.
The city says Kemper’s proposal offers several advantages over current operations:
- Improvement of course conditions through new turf maintenance practices and prioritized capital
improvement recommendations.
- Expanded marketing and sales initiatives to generate more revenue for the system.
- Enhanced food and beverage operations.
- Enhanced player development through expanded youth and instructional golf programs.
- Development of short- and long-term plans for golf system improvements.
- Creation of a sustainable net cash flow to finance equipment replacement and system improvements