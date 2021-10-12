Watch Live: Wichita City Council could approve non-discrimination ordinance at today’s meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will once again take up a non-discrimination ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination against persons because of their age, color, disability, familial status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin or ancestry, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other factor protected by law in the areas of:

Employment

Housing

Public Accommodations

Three months ago, the council tabled the ordinance following comments and debate for 90 days for additional consideration and information gathering and to ensure the Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights Advisory Board (DICRAB) had the opportunity to review the proposed ordinance, receive public comment, and make recommendations.

The DICRAB then held a number of public meetings and allowed comments between July 13 and Sept. 21.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said he plans to approve the ordinance.

“So every city that Wichita is losing to right now when it comes to economic growth, when it comes to attracting and retaining young talent, and when it comes to growth particularly in the technology sector, has an NDO, has the type of policy that we are voting on.”

The proposed ordinance would make the City of Wichita an enforcing agency with the authority to

investigate complaints of discrimination alleged to have occurred within the city limits of Wichita and to

issue civil penalties of up to $2,000 for violations if complaints could not otherwise be resolved.

Aggrieved individuals would be able to file a complaint with the City Clerk within 180 days of an alleged

violation of the ordinance. If the parties do not desire mediation or if mediation does not resolve the

complaint, the complaint would be investigated and all evidence forwarded to the Law Department for

determination of probable cause and conciliation efforts.

The ordinance wouldn’t take effect until January 1, 2022.

