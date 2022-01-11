Wichita City Council will vote on new vice mayor, North Junction funding, and hear from county health officer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Wichita_1525112050084.jpg.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will have two members joining them Tuesday. You can watch the meeting here on the city’s Youtube page.

Councilmembers Mike Hoheisel and Maggie Ballard were sworn in during a ceremony Monday night. Johnson was also sworn in for a second term. He is currently the vice mayor, and the council will select a new vice mayor first thing Tuesday.

Councilmember Bryan Frye nominated councilmember Becky Tuttle for vice mayor. Mayor Brandon Whipple seconded the motion which the council unanimously approved. Tuttle was sworn in after the vote.

In the public agenda, members will also hear from Sedgwick County health officer Dr. Garold Minns on COVID-19.

City council members will also vote on more funding for the North Junction project. The estimated cost of the project is now $36,319,409. The initial estimate was $30,220,000. The city and county are required to put in a 25% local match. Wichita’s share would be $762,000 more. The city’s share after the bidding is $4,539,926.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories