Wichita City Council will vote on new vice mayor, North Junction funding, and hear from county health officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will have two members joining them Tuesday. You can watch the meeting here on the city’s Youtube page.

Councilmembers Mike Hoheisel and Maggie Ballard were sworn in during a ceremony Monday night. Johnson was also sworn in for a second term. He is currently the vice mayor, and the council will select a new vice mayor first thing Tuesday.

Councilmember Bryan Frye nominated councilmember Becky Tuttle for vice mayor. Mayor Brandon Whipple seconded the motion which the council unanimously approved. Tuttle was sworn in after the vote.

In the public agenda, members will also hear from Sedgwick County health officer Dr. Garold Minns on COVID-19.

City council members will also vote on more funding for the North Junction project. The estimated cost of the project is now $36,319,409. The initial estimate was $30,220,000. The city and county are required to put in a 25% local match. Wichita’s share would be $762,000 more. The city’s share after the bidding is $4,539,926.