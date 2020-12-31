Wichita city crews preparing for what could be the most snowfall since 2014

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Works and Utilities said they are preparing for what could be the most snowfall the city has seen since 2014.

City officials said they are looking to the latest forecasts that call for 4 inches of snow or more.

However, the storm could shift. Keep it on KSN News and KSN.com for your latest forecasts.

The city said they will have 60 trucks treating roads after the evening commute home.

“About 6 p.m. tonight, we are going to start applying a salt and sand pretreatment across the 1,500 lane miles of arterial city streets,” said Ben Nelson, City of Wichita Utilities Optimization manager.

First shift responders will start preparing trucks at 4 p.m. to hit the roads.

“We will continue on 12-hour shifts through the duration of the storm and until the pavement is seasonably traversable,” said Nelson.

The city wants to remind commuters to clear their car windows and add extra commute time.

“We would encourage people to reduce and minimize the amount of travel they have to make,” Nelson added. “Maintain a safe and much longer following distance for vehicles in front of them.”